DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 25.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,376 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,568 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,106,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DKNG. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 88,968.0% in the second quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 10,011,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,450,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000,000 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in DraftKings by 211.5% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,986,000 after purchasing an additional 9,252,827 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 62.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,551,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,960,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184,055 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 108.6% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,100,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,696,004 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in DraftKings by 94.1% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 7,580,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,675,608 shares during the period. 61.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DKNG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark raised their target price on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on DraftKings from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DraftKings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.05.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG opened at $46.11 on Friday. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.90 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a PE ratio of -13.97 and a beta of 2.10.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.15). DraftKings had a negative net margin of 118.88% and a negative return on equity of 55.33%. The firm had revenue of $297.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.84 million. On average, equities analysts predict that DraftKings Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director John S. Salter sold 31,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $1,873,620.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shalom Meckenzie sold 660,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.71, for a total value of $35,448,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,769,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,807,384.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,749,286 shares of company stock valued at $262,754,928 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

