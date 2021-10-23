Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) Receives $28.31 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.31.

Several analysts have recently commented on DRQ shares. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dril-Quip from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 11th.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of Dril-Quip stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.99, for a total value of $129,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DRQ. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 9,173.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,139 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after buying an additional 29,814 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 39,211 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 561,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,649,000 after purchasing an additional 54,768 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 439,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,615,000 after purchasing an additional 14,285 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $157,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period.

DRQ opened at $25.03 on Friday. Dril-Quip has a 1-year low of $22.38 and a 1-year high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $886.84 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.72.

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $80.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $88.25 million. Dril-Quip had a negative net margin of 14.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Dril-Quip will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

About Dril-Quip

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

