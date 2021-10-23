DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

DS Smith Plc (OTCMKTS:DITHF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

DITHF has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of DS Smith in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded DS Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DITHF remained flat at $$5.13 during midday trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.84. DS Smith has a 1 year low of $3.56 and a 1 year high of $6.11.

DS Smith Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of packaging solutions. It focuses on the manufacture of sustainable corrugated case materials and specialty papers, providing recycling and waste management services, and plastic packaging that is reusable and recyclable. The company was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

