DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Price Target Increased to $53.00 by Analysts at Barclays

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) had its price objective upped by Barclays from $49.00 to $53.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

DTM has been the subject of several other research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. US Capital Advisors reiterated a hold rating on shares of DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a buy rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DT Midstream from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $53.75.

NYSE DTM opened at $49.68 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DT Midstream has a fifty-two week low of $38.21 and a fifty-two week high of $50.52. The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.88.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $208.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.36 million. Analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Webster Bank N. A. acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

