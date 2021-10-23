DuckDaoDime Price Tops $15.13 on Top Exchanges (DDIM)

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded up 3.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Over the last week, DuckDaoDime has traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar. One DuckDaoDime coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.13 or 0.00024741 BTC on exchanges. DuckDaoDime has a total market cap of $15.70 million and $202,112.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About DuckDaoDime

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io . DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

DuckDaoDime Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DuckDaoDime directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DuckDaoDime should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DuckDaoDime using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

