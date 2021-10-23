DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Stake Reduced by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp reduced its stake in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 1.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,548,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 44,933 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $99,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 38.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 66,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 5.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 215,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,402,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 77.3% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 63,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 27,874 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 18.6% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 141,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,520,000 after purchasing an additional 22,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter worth $52,344,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

In other DXC Technology news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,195 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $40.99 per share, with a total value of $48,983.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,247 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 17,791 shares of company stock valued at $684,089. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DXC opened at $34.57 on Friday. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $16.88 and a 12 month high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $8.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.61.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. DXC Technology’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Bank of America raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Susquehanna raised DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.31.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

