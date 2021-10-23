Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives $25.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $25.13.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

Shares of DEA traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.28. 585,585 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 658,926. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.85 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Easterly Government Properties has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $23.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $21.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.36.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 1.66%. Easterly Government Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. This is an increase from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 84.13%.

In related news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total transaction of $120,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.65, for a total transaction of $194,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,634 shares of company stock valued at $709,467. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 59.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 3rd quarter valued at about $83,000. Institutional investors own 86.24% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

See Also: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.