Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) CEO Sells $525,004.15 in Stock

Editas Medicine, Inc. (NASDAQ:EDIT) CEO James C. Mullen sold 13,805 shares of Editas Medicine stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.03, for a total transaction of $525,004.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of EDIT stock opened at $37.82 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.35. Editas Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $99.95.

Get Editas Medicine alerts:

Editas Medicine (NASDAQ:EDIT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.85) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 million. Editas Medicine had a negative net margin of 205.41% and a negative return on equity of 31.96%. Editas Medicine’s revenue was down 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.43) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Editas Medicine, Inc. will post -3.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EDIT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities raised shares of Editas Medicine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Editas Medicine from $65.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial raised shares of Editas Medicine to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Editas Medicine in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 21.9% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,688,000 after purchasing an additional 5,361 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the first quarter worth about $593,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Editas Medicine during the second quarter worth about $1,192,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 35.2% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 95,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 24,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Editas Medicine by 43.7% during the second quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 320,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,147,000 after purchasing an additional 97,415 shares in the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Editas Medicine Company Profile

Editas Medicine, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of genome editing technology. Its technology includes clustered, regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), and CRISPR associated protein 9 (Cas9). The company was founded by Feng Zhang, Jennifer A. Doudna, George McDonald Church, J.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Editas Medicine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Editas Medicine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.