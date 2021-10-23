Elamachain Trading Up 0.1% Over Last Week (ELAMA)

Elamachain (CURRENCY:ELAMA) traded 3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Elamachain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0052 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Elamachain has traded 0.1% higher against the dollar. Elamachain has a market capitalization of $4.50 million and approximately $961,854.00 worth of Elamachain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.89 or 0.00050540 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00002648 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $125.64 or 0.00205552 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.13 or 0.00103276 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004225 BTC.

Elamachain Profile

ELAMA is a coin. Its genesis date was January 29th, 2020. Elamachain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 867,018,148 coins. Elamachain’s official message board is medium.com/@elamachain . Elamachain’s official Twitter account is @elamachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elamachain is www.elamachain.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ELAMACHAIN is an emotional AI platform integrating blockchain technology and AI services to meet the needs of individual users and businesses in connection with the existing ecosystem. ELA Coin (ELAMA) fuels that ecosystem built on AI designed to answer human emotions, while it provides maximized utility to users of ELAMACHAIN platform. ELAMACHAIN’s ecosystem and scalability covers the territory of the “real-world” untouched by precedent blockchain projects, ranging from the application of AI services and practical – and convenient – usage of cryptocurrency in daily lives and businesses. “

Buying and Selling Elamachain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elamachain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elamachain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elamachain using one of the exchanges listed above.

