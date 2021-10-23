Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Analysts expect Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) to report earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Eldorado Gold’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.16 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.23. Eldorado Gold reported earnings per share of $0.33 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 42.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Eldorado Gold will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.65. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.69 to $0.86. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Eldorado Gold.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a net margin of 1.60% and a return on equity of 4.49%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on EGO shares. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Eldorado Gold from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $55,000. Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the second quarter worth $105,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 318.8% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,298 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 8,600 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec bought a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at about $117,000. 54.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of EGO traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.65. 1,740,615 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,274. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.88. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. Eldorado Gold has a 1-year low of $7.45 and a 1-year high of $14.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

