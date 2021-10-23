Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company. It develop treatments for an organ or cell-based transplant, and for people with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. Eledon Pharmaceuticals Inc., formerly known as Novus Therapeutics Inc., is based in IRVINE, Calif. “

NASDAQ:ELDN opened at $5.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 2.09. Eledon Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.98 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.00.

Eledon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELDN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.08. Analysts expect that Eledon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $124,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $131,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $166,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eledon Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $268,000. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

About Eledon Pharmaceuticals

Eledon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company using its expertise in targeting the CD40L pathway to develop potential treatments for people requiring an organ or cellular transplant, and for people living with autoimmune and neurodegenerative disease. The firm’s compound in development is AT-1501, a humanized IgG1 anti-CD40L antibody with high affinity for CD40 ligand (CD40L, also called CD154), a well-validated biological target with broad therapeutic potential.

