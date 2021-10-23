Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Upgraded to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ELMUF. Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS ELMUF opened at $62.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $64.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.07. Elisa Oyj has a 1 year low of $51.15 and a 1 year high of $65.10.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

