Elm Ridge Management LLC Sells 16,095 Shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Elm Ridge Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,095 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company accounts for about 2.8% of Elm Ridge Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WFC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 128,990,462 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,039,658,000 after buying an additional 22,458,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 187,762,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,503,764,000 after purchasing an additional 22,104,223 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 61.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 30,127,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,364,492,000 after purchasing an additional 11,476,090 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 301.5% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,213,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,420,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 577.9% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 8,623,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,332,000 after purchasing an additional 7,351,361 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Shares of NYSE:WFC opened at $50.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $208.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $51.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.63.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.31 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

