Elm Ridge Management LLC Sells 33,083 Shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Elm Ridge Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 102,918 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 33,083 shares during the period. Canadian Natural Resources accounts for about 5.4% of Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Elm Ridge Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Natural Resources were worth $3,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 2.0% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 16,026 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the first quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Canadian Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $41,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 452.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Canadian Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.13. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 1-year low of $15.17 and a 1-year high of $43.33. The company has a market cap of $50.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 1.89.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 17.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 4.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were issued a dividend of $0.3748 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. Canadian Natural Resources’s payout ratio is currently -346.51%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$53.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$61.00 to C$70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Canadian Natural Resources from C$65.00 to C$67.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.50.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

Featured Article: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.