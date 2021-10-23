Elrond (EGLD) Price Reaches $273.23 on Top Exchanges

Elrond (CURRENCY:EGLD) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 23rd. One Elrond coin can currently be bought for $273.23 or 0.00445306 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Elrond has traded 12.3% higher against the US dollar. Elrond has a total market capitalization of $5.36 billion and approximately $123.27 million worth of Elrond was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $66.37 or 0.00108173 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000620 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00015173 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.21 or 0.00034573 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009480 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000534 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Elrond Profile

Elrond (CRYPTO:EGLD) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 3rd, 2020. Elrond’s total supply is 22,610,916 coins and its circulating supply is 19,630,962 coins. The official message board for Elrond is medium.com/elrondnetwork . The official website for Elrond is elrond.com . Elrond’s official Twitter account is @elrondnetwork . The Reddit community for Elrond is /r/elrondnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elrond is a novel architecture that goes beyond state-of-the-art by introducing a genuine State Sharding scheme for practical scalability, eliminating energy and computational waste while ensuring distributed fairness through a Secure Proof of Stake (SPoS) consensus mechanism. Having a strong focus on security, Elrond’s network is built to ensure resistance to known security problems like the Sybil attack, Rogue-key attack, Nothing at Stake attack, and others. In an ecosystem that strives for interconnectivity, Elrond’s solution for smart contracts offers an EVM compliant engine to ensure interoperability by design. Elrond (ERD) to Elrond (EGLD) swap announcement: “Starting with the 3rd of September (2020) we will officially begin the swap from ERD to eGLD. eGLD will be the native currency of the Elrond economy, and all ERD tokens will gradually be swapped to eGLD tokens. The eGLD ticker is an abbreviation for eGold, denoting the simplest, and most intuitively powerful metaphor of what the Elrond currency aims to become. Starting now, we will use eGold and eGLD interchangeably, to refer to the native Elrond currency.” “

Buying and Selling Elrond

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elrond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elrond using one of the exchanges listed above.

