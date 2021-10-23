Empty Set Dollar One Day Trading Volume Tops $57,833.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 23rd. Empty Set Dollar has a total market capitalization of $15.32 million and approximately $57,833.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0344 or 0.00000056 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 0.6% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00071798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00074525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00105901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,489.17 or 1.00073443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.59 or 0.06618357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00021889 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Coin Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Buying and Selling Empty Set Dollar

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Empty Set Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Empty Set Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Empty Set Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.