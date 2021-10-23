Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) Plans $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Tuesday, January 18th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st.

Encompass Health has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years. Encompass Health has a payout ratio of 25.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Encompass Health to earn $4.64 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.1%.

EHC opened at $70.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.40, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.42.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Encompass Health will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

EHC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Truist decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Encompass Health in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities decreased their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.70.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Encompass Health stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) by 27.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 670,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 144,463 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.67% of Encompass Health worth $52,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Encompass Health

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

