Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $372.31 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Encore Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECPG) will report $372.31 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Encore Capital Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $352.16 million and the highest estimate coming in at $403.91 million. Encore Capital Group reported sales of $403.68 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Capital Group will report full year sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.54 billion to $1.63 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Encore Capital Group.

Encore Capital Group (NASDAQ:ECPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.98. Encore Capital Group had a return on equity of 25.16% and a net margin of 17.36%. The business had revenue of $427.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Capital Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ECPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Encore Capital Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,094 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Capital Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:ECPG opened at $51.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.97. Encore Capital Group has a 1-year low of $29.21 and a 1-year high of $53.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.58.

About Encore Capital Group

Encore Capital Group, Inc engages in the provision of debt management and recovery solutions for consumers and property owners across a broad range of financial assets. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, International, Europe, and Other. The company was founded in April 1999 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

