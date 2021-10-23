Enel (BIT:ENEL) Given a €9.70 Price Target by Barclays Analysts

Enel (BIT:ENEL) received a €9.70 ($11.41) target price from analysts at Barclays in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ENEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. UBS Group set a €9.25 ($10.88) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €7.70 ($9.06) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €9.20 ($10.82) price target on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €9.15 ($10.76).

Get Enel alerts:

Enel has a 52 week low of €4.16 ($4.89) and a 52 week high of €5.59 ($6.58).

Enel SpA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the electricity and gas sectors worldwide. The company generates, transmits, distributes, purchases, transports, and sells electricity; transports and markets natural gas; supplies LNG; and designs, develops, constructs, operates, manages, and maintains generation plants and transmission grids.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Enel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.