Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) to post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Enerplus’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.38. Enerplus posted earnings of $0.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 500%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerplus will report full-year earnings of $0.65 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.69. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $1.83. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Enerplus.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Enerplus had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a positive return on equity of 26.29%. The business had revenue of $332.65 million during the quarter.

A number of analysts have commented on ERF shares. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$13.75 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$10.00 to C$13.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.68.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Enerplus in the first quarter worth approximately $804,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Enerplus by 50.2% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,127,697 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,734,000 after buying an additional 1,714,600 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its holdings in Enerplus by 12.1% in the first quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 3,067,233 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after buying an additional 331,634 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in Enerplus by 251.1% in the first quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 109,200 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 78,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Enerplus by 4.3% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 350,800 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ERF traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $9.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,221,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,903,794. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.47. Enerplus has a twelve month low of $1.70 and a twelve month high of $9.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 3.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a $0.0304 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from Enerplus’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 171.43%.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

