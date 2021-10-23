Enterprise Financial Services (EFSC) to Release Earnings on Monday

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, October 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.79 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Enterprise Financial Services had a net margin of 29.86% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The business had revenue of $97.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.45 million. On average, analysts expect Enterprise Financial Services to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Enterprise Financial Services alerts:

Enterprise Financial Services stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. Enterprise Financial Services has a 1-year low of $27.48 and a 1-year high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.90.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This is a positive change from Enterprise Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 27.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Enterprise Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director John S. Eulich purchased 7,500 shares of Enterprise Financial Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, for a total transaction of $337,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $548,332.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Enterprise Financial Services stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,608 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 25,101 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.27% of Enterprise Financial Services worth $4,759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.23% of the company’s stock.

About Enterprise Financial Services

Enterprise Financial Services Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of business and personal banking services and wealth management services. It also offers lending services which include commercial and industrial commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate and consumer loans.

Recommended Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.