EOSDT Price Up 1.3% Over Last Week (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 5.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 23rd. During the last week, EOSDT has traded up 1.3% against the US dollar. One EOSDT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EOSDT has a total market cap of $2.64 million and $1,824.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001790 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44.12 or 0.00071798 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.79 or 0.00074525 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00105901 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,489.17 or 1.00073443 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,066.59 or 0.06618357 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00021889 BTC.

About EOSDT

EOSDT was first traded on May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. The official website for EOSDT is eosdt.com . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EOSDT is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars.

