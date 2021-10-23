Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Pareto Securities raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $24.99 on Friday. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

