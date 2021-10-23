Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) Given “Hold” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY) in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

EPOKY has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Pareto Securities raised Epiroc AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Epiroc AB (publ) in a research note on Friday. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EPOKY opened at $24.99 on Friday. Epiroc AB has a 1-year low of $14.79 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure.

