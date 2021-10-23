Equalizer Price Hits $0.52 on Top Exchanges (EQZ)

Equalizer (CURRENCY:EQZ) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 23rd. Equalizer has a market cap of $15.52 million and approximately $1.76 million worth of Equalizer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Equalizer has traded up 28.6% against the US dollar. One Equalizer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.52 or 0.00000854 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Equalizer alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $43.84 or 0.00071523 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.73 or 0.00072977 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00105623 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61,294.29 or 0.99997266 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,000.92 or 0.06527218 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00021858 BTC.

About Equalizer

Equalizer’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 29,650,000 coins. Equalizer’s official Twitter account is @EqualizerFlash

Equalizer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Equalizer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Equalizer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Equalizer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Equalizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Equalizer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.