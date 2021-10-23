Equifax (NYSE:EFX) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.520-$7.620 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.90 billion-$4.92 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.83 billion.Equifax also updated its FY21 guidance to $7.52-7.62 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently commented on EFX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Equifax from $253.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday. Argus raised shares of Equifax from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $285.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $285.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $288.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $243.63.

Shares of NYSE:EFX opened at $268.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $264.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $243.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Equifax has a 12 month low of $135.98 and a 12 month high of $279.59.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 29.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Equifax will post 7.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.38%.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 2,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.49, for a total transaction of $515,237.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions, International, and Global Consumer Solutions. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

