Equitable (NYSE:EQH) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of Equitable (NYSE:EQH) from a c rating to a b- rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EQH. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, lifted their price target on shares of Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Equitable stock opened at $33.88 on Tuesday. Equitable has a fifty-two week low of $18.44 and a fifty-two week high of $35.46. The stock has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a PE ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.42.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Equitable will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.43%.

In other Equitable news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total value of $450,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Equitable by 5.8% during the second quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in Equitable by 1.6% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 33,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 528 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Equitable by 6.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 146.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

