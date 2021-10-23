Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Waterstone Financial, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:WSBF)

Waterstone Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Waterstone Financial in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the savings and loans company will earn $2.92 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.70. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Waterstone Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Get Waterstone Financial alerts:

Waterstone Financial (NASDAQ:WSBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The savings and loans company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.18. Waterstone Financial had a return on equity of 22.30% and a net margin of 28.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Waterstone Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th.

Shares of WSBF opened at $20.34 on Friday. Waterstone Financial has a 12-month low of $16.02 and a 12-month high of $21.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $511.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.24 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. Waterstone Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.24%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Waterstone Financial by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,880 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Waterstone Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $107,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 71,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,712 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Waterstone Financial by 57.4% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,351 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

About Waterstone Financial

Waterstone Financial, Inc operates as a loan holding company, which provides principal lending activities. The firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The Community Banking segment provides consumer and business banking products and services to customers primarily within Southeastern Wisconsin.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Waterstone Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterstone Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.