Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for CT Real Estate Investment’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:CRT)

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of CT Real Estate Investment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter.

CT Real Estate Investment (TSE:CRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C$0.30. The company had revenue of C$129.56 million during the quarter.

