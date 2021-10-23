Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.
Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.86%.
Shares of SEOAY opened at $16.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.
About Stora Enso Oyj
Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.
Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Stora Enso Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stora Enso Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.