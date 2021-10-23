Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2021 Earnings (OTCMKTS:SEOAY)

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Stora Enso Oyj in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $1.38 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.37. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Stora Enso Oyj’s FY2023 earnings at $1.44 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.40 EPS.

Stora Enso Oyj (OTCMKTS:SEOAY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. Stora Enso Oyj had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.86%.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Stora Enso Oyj in a research note on Thursday. Danske downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Stora Enso Oyj from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stora Enso Oyj presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

Shares of SEOAY opened at $16.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.76. Stora Enso Oyj has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $20.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

About Stora Enso Oyj

Stora Enso Oyj engages in the manufacturing and marketing of newsprint, book paper, magazine paper, fine paper, consumer board, industrial packaging, and wood products. It operates through the following divisions: Consumer Board, Packaging Solutions, Biomaterials, Wood Products, and Paper. The Consumer Board division develops and provides consumer packaging boards for printing and packaging applications.

