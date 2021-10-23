Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Victory Capital Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:VCTR)

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCTR) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Victory Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, October 20th. B. Riley analyst C. Johnson forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.13 for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Victory Capital’s FY2022 earnings at $4.78 EPS.

Victory Capital (NASDAQ:VCTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. Victory Capital had a net margin of 29.75% and a return on equity of 41.33%. The business had revenue of $221.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $222.27 million.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Victory Capital from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Victory Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Victory Capital from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Victory Capital has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ VCTR opened at $36.95 on Friday. Victory Capital has a one year low of $15.69 and a one year high of $37.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Victory Capital by 281.7% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 54,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after buying an additional 39,992 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 27.3% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 55,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after acquiring an additional 11,977 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Victory Capital by 66.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Victory Capital during the second quarter worth $1,975,000. 16.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Victory Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Victory Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.17%.

About Victory Capital

Victory Capital Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of investment management products and services to institutional and intermediary clients. The company sells and distributes its products through centralized distribution model, broker-dealers, retirement platforms, and registered investment advisor networks.

