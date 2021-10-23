Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$2.86 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR) will report ($2.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Esperion Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($2.63) and the lowest is ($3.05). Esperion Therapeutics reported earnings of ($3.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($10.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.05) to ($9.05). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($6.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.35) to ($4.12). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Esperion Therapeutics.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.82) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $40.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 80.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have commented on ESPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Esperion Therapeutics from $16.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Esperion Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $134.00 to $114.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Cowen dropped their price target on Esperion Therapeutics from $60.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Esperion Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.36.

ESPR traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $8.79. 586,244 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 752,726. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.48. Esperion Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.37 and a 12-month high of $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $248.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.14.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 81.1% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 214,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,007,000 after acquiring an additional 95,919 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 13.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,172,070 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,789,000 after acquiring an additional 142,369 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 486.6% during the second quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 50,792 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 42,133 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 49.0% during the second quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $154,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Esperion Therapeutics by 10.0% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 448,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,584,000 after acquiring an additional 40,791 shares during the period. 98.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc is a pharmaceutical company. It engages in the development and commercialization of oral therapies for the treatment of patients with elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol. The firm offers NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) tablets, and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets.

