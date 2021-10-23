Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $293.44

Essentra plc (LON:ESNT)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 293.44 ($3.83) and traded as low as GBX 252.50 ($3.30). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 264.50 ($3.46), with a volume of 346,682 shares traded.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 275.57 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 293.44. The company has a market cap of £797.96 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.09, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Get Essentra alerts:

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. Essentra’s payout ratio is 80.65%.

Essentra plc provides essential components and solutions worldwide. The Components division manufactures and distributes plastic injection molded, vinyl dip-molded, and metal items for equipment manufacturing, automotive, fabrication, electronics, and construction industries; and component solutions comprising caps and plugs, wire and cable management products, flange protection products, knobs, handles and grips, PCB and electronics hardware, and tools and precision instruments for a range of applications and industries that are used in protection and finish products.

Recommended Story: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.