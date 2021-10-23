Eurocell (LON:ECEL) Stock Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $266.29

Eurocell plc (LON:ECEL) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 266.29 ($3.48) and traded as low as GBX 258.80 ($3.38). Eurocell shares last traded at GBX 258.80 ($3.38), with a volume of 579 shares changing hands.

ECEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Eurocell from GBX 310 ($4.05) to GBX 330 ($4.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Eurocell from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 360 ($4.70) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.81, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 266.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 266.84. The company has a market cap of £289.01 million and a PE ratio of 14.03.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a dividend of GBX 3.20 ($0.04) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%.

Eurocell Company Profile (LON:ECEL)

Eurocell plc manufactures, distributes, and recycles windows, doors, and roofline polyvinyl chloride (PVC) building products in the United Kingdom. It operates in Profiles and Building Plastics segments. The company manufactures and sells extruded rigid and foam PVC profiles to third-party fabricators.

