Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Upgraded by ING Group to “Buy”

ING Group upgraded shares of Euronav (NYSE:EURN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Euronav from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Euronav from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Euronav in a report on Friday, August 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Euronav currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $12.00.

NYSE EURN opened at $10.99 on Friday. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $11.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.78 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.95.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.44). Euronav had a negative net margin of 28.67% and a negative return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $74.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.35 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Euronav will post -1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. Euronav’s payout ratio is presently 3.56%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Euronav in the third quarter valued at about $290,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Euronav by 10.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 593,744 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 57,841 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Euronav by 91.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 115,356 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after buying an additional 55,089 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Euronav by 7,306,600.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 584,536 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,348,000 after buying an additional 584,528 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Euronav by 47.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 62,641 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 20,142 shares during the period. 29.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil. The firm operates through the following segments: Operation of Crude Oil Tankers (Tankers) and Floating Production, Storage and Offloading Operation (FpSO). The Tankers segment provides shipping services for crude oil seaborne transportation.

