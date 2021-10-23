Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Exagen Inc. is engaged in transforming the care continuum for patients suffering from debilitating and chronic autoimmune diseases. It developed and commercialises testing products under AVISE brand. Exagen Inc. is based in Vista, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Exagen in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on shares of Exagen from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Exagen currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.60.

Exagen stock opened at $12.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $198.36 million, a P/E ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 15.07 and a current ratio of 15.07. Exagen has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $24.67.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $12.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.63 million. Exagen had a negative net margin of 43.54% and a negative return on equity of 28.69%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exagen will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Exagen by 15,314.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,320,000 after acquiring an additional 131,703 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Exagen during the first quarter valued at about $426,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Exagen by 9,833.8% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 305,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,583,000 after buying an additional 302,685 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Exagen by 1,154.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,730,000 after buying an additional 90,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Exagen by 105.1% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 8,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. 55.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Exagen

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its Cell-Bound Complement Activation Products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to enhance care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

