Exane BNP Paribas Lowers TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) to Neutral

Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of TeamViewer (OTCMKTS:TMVWY) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

TMVWY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Friday, October 8th. BNP Paribas reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Tuesday. Oddo Bhf cut TeamViewer from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from €45.00 ($52.94) to €21.00 ($24.71) in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of TeamViewer in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut TeamViewer from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.85.

Get TeamViewer alerts:

OTCMKTS TMVWY opened at $7.65 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.95. TeamViewer has a 1-year low of $7.54 and a 1-year high of $29.82.

TeamViewer AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops and distributes remote connectivity solutions worldwide. The company's products include TeamViewer, a comprehensive remote access, remote control, and remote support solution that works with every desktop and mobile platform; TeamViewer Tensor, an enterprise remote connectivity cloud platform enabling organizations to deploy a large-scale IT management framework to access, support, and control any device or machine quickly and easily from anywhere at anytime; TeamViewer Pilot that enhances remote support with augmented reality; and TeamViewer IoT, which enables to instantly connect, monitor, and operate machines and devices securely from anywhere.

See Also: Operating Income

Receive News & Ratings for TeamViewer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TeamViewer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.