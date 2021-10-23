Exane BNP Paribas Upgrades Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) to Neutral

Aeroports de Paris (OTCMKTS:AEOXF) was upgraded by stock analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Cheuvreux downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Aeroports de Paris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Aeroports de Paris in a report on Monday, October 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Sell”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AEOXF opened at $131.00 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.13 and a 200-day moving average of $129.22. Aeroports de Paris has a 52-week low of $100.00 and a 52-week high of $154.50.

Aeroports de Paris SA designs, develops, and operates airports worldwide. It owns and operates Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Paris-Orly, and Paris-Le Bourget airports; and manages and operates approximately 20 airports worldwide. The company also provides design and engineering solutions to airports. Aeroports de Paris SA was incorporated in 1945 and is based in Tremblay-en-France, France.

