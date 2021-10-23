Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farfetch Limited provides retails apparel products. The Company operates an online platform which offers bags, coats, dresses, jackets, jewelry, swimwear, trouser, shoes, knitwear, suits, shorts, watches and accessories. Farfetch Limited is based in London, United Kingdom. “

Get Farfetch alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on FTCH. Wedbush initiated coverage on Farfetch in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Farfetch from $84.00 to $80.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Farfetch from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Farfetch from $71.00 to $68.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $59.85.

FTCH stock opened at $40.06 on Wednesday. Farfetch has a 12-month low of $27.08 and a 12-month high of $73.87. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.09. The firm has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 3.24.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 18th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by $0.62. The business had revenue of $523.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $504.74 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Farfetch will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Farfetch by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,182,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,671,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522,604 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Farfetch by 39.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,757,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,649,687,000 after buying an additional 9,264,782 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 6.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 19,591,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,647,000 after buying an additional 1,271,574 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Farfetch by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 18,866,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,136,000 after acquiring an additional 5,185,556 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Farfetch by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 15,016,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $562,827,000 after acquiring an additional 791,237 shares in the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Farfetch Company Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farfetch (FTCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farfetch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farfetch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.