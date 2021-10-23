Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Faurecia S.E. (OTCMKTS:FURCF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by research analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FURCF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Friday, October 1st. Societe Generale reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Friday, October 8th. Citigroup raised Faurecia S.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Faurecia S.E. in a report on Friday, September 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.00.

Faurecia S.E. stock opened at $50.38 on Thursday. Faurecia S.E. has a 1-year low of $36.80 and a 1-year high of $60.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.42.

Faurecia SE is a holding company, which engages in the manufacturing and supply of automotive components. It operates through the following business segments: Faurecia Automotive Seating, Faurecia Emissions Control Technologies, Faurecia Interior Systems and Faurecia Automotive Exteriors. The Faurecia Automotive Seating segment involves in the design of vehicle seats, manufacture of seating frames and adjustment mechanisms, and assembly of complete seating units.

