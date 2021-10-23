Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Stock Position Trimmed by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,783 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned about 0.08% of Federal Agricultural Mortgage worth $770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,924 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,136 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,388,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $702,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 24,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,447,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 445,673 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,077,000 after buying an additional 38,109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.48% of the company’s stock.

AGM stock opened at $121.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $104.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.57. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. has a 52 week low of $62.57 and a 52 week high of $122.40. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.10.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The credit services provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.23. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 27.12% and a return on equity of 19.64%. The business had revenue of $55.66 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. is a stockholder-owned, federally chartered corporation, which engages in the provision of a secondary market for agricultural real estate and rural housing mortgage loans, rural utilities loans, and loans guaranteed by the United States Department of Agriculture. It combines private capital and public sponsorship to serve a public purpose.

