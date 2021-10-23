Federated Hermes Inc. Acquires 2,518,550 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 8,208.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,549,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 2,518,550 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of The Williams Companies worth $67,682,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the 1st quarter worth $50,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,942 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.25.

In other The Williams Companies news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMB stock opened at $28.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a PEG ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.70 and its 200 day moving average is $25.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.26 and a 12 month high of $29.89.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, September 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the pipeline company to buy up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The Williams Companies Company Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Featured Article: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.