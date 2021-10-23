Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 261.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,536 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Chipotle Mexican Grill worth $61,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 140.3% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 105,762 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $163,966,000 after acquiring an additional 61,746 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,815 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,465,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,582.8% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 272,063 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $421,791,000 after buying an additional 255,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 240.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,755 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,023,000 after buying an additional 5,478 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,792.21 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,172.29 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1,876.45 and a 200-day moving average of $1,641.15. The firm has a market cap of $50.35 billion, a PE ratio of 87.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The restaurant operator reported $7.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.32 by $0.70. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.76 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CMG. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Barclays boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,600.00 to $1,715.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,110.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,105.00 to $2,190.00 and gave the stock a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,988.15.

In other news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage bought 25,430 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1,909.68 per share, for a total transaction of $48,563,162.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total value of $23,094,139.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,119 shares of company stock valued at $28,994,003 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

