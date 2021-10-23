Federated Hermes Inc. Has $63.64 Million Holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) by 75.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 136,425 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 58,596 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $63,641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 67 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 138.1% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Domino’s Pizza in the second quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 73.6% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $464.33 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $500.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.41. The stock has a market cap of $17.11 billion, a PE ratio of 37.45, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.47. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $319.71 and a 52-week high of $548.72.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.13. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 11.18%. The business had revenue of $998.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.57 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be given a $0.94 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is 31.31%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $600.00 to $565.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $540.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $515.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $507.32.

In related news, VP Jessica L. Parrish sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $530.00, for a total value of $53,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $549,080. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard E. Allison, Jr. sold 14,480 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $529.44, for a total value of $7,666,291.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,358,394.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 68,710 shares of company stock worth $36,825,534 in the last three months. 1.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists of primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

