Federated Hermes Inc. Increases Stock Position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH)

Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 36.5% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 608,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 162,511 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $72,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CHH. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Choice Hotels International by 3,552.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 73,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,722,000 after acquiring an additional 71,368 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 35,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,268,000 after buying an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 108.7% during the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 21,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,573,000 after buying an additional 11,277 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,165,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,265,000 after buying an additional 33,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Choice Hotels International by 5.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CHH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Choice Hotels International from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet raised Choice Hotels International from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Loop Capital started coverage on Choice Hotels International in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.63.

In other news, SVP Simone Wu sold 1,904 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $244,683.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director John P. Tague sold 2,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $267,998.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,356,257.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 26,543 shares of company stock valued at $3,273,335 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $134.48 on Friday. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $82.59 and a one year high of $139.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $123.96 and a 200-day moving average of $119.46. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 57.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.10, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.31. Choice Hotels International had a return on equity of 683.02% and a net margin of 15.09%. The company had revenue of $278.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.86 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Choice Hotels International’s payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Choice Hotels International Company Profile

Choice Hotels International, Inc engages in the franchising and operations of hotels. It operates through Hotel Franchising, and Corporate and Other segments. The Hotel Franchising segment refers to the hotel franchising operations consisting of the company’s several hotel brands. The Corporate and Other segment deals with hotel revenues and rental income related to office building owned by the company.

