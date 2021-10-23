FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC cut its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,725 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 980.7% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,270,674 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $360,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,153,097 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 24.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,561,732 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,360,901,000 after purchasing an additional 895,454 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 100.1% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 766,348 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $228,625,000 after purchasing an additional 383,348 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 58.7% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 904,172 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $256,821,000 after purchasing an additional 334,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in FedEx by 290.6% in the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 336,820 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $96,395,000 after buying an additional 250,579 shares during the last quarter. 72.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx stock opened at $232.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.28. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $216.34 and a fifty-two week high of $319.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $249.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $279.10.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.92 by ($0.55). The firm had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.86 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.87 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.51%.

FDX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on FedEx from $375.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on FedEx from $346.00 to $329.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their target price on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.13.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

Further Reading: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.