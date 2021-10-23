Ferguson (LON:FERG) Rating Reiterated by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ferguson (LON:FERG) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

FERG has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Ferguson from £107 ($139.80) to £108 ($141.10) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from GBX 9,200 ($120.20) to GBX 9,500 ($124.12) and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 9,582.50 ($125.20).

Shares of FERG stock opened at £108.25 ($141.43) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £24.06 billion and a PE ratio of 22.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of £103.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 9,918.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.02. Ferguson has a twelve month low of GBX 7,642 ($99.84) and a twelve month high of £108.80 ($142.15).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be issued a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.57%.

In other news, insider Brian May acquired 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of £103.80 ($135.62) per share, with a total value of £77,850 ($101,711.52).

Ferguson Company Profile

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

