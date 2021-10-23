Fifth Third Bancorp to Post FY2021 Earnings of $3.73 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.73 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.60. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 31.30%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Odeon Capital Group lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Stephens lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lifted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.38.

FITB opened at $45.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.55. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.10 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.56%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 6,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.41, for a total value of $244,748.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 728.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp engages in the provision of banking & financial services, retail & commercial banking, consumer lending services, and investment advisory services through its subsidiary Fifth Third Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Branch Banking, Consumer Lending and Wealth & Asset Management.

