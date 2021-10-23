Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) Price Target Raised to C$15.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) had its price objective upped by Canaccord Genuity from C$14.50 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, Scotiabank set a C$13.50 price objective on shares of Filo Mining and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

Filo Mining stock opened at C$8.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$8.21. Filo Mining has a 1-year low of C$1.60 and a 1-year high of C$11.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.80. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.72.

Filo Mining (CVE:FIL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Filo Mining will post -3.2399998 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Filo Mining news, Director James Andrew Beck sold 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.08, for a total value of C$817,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,634,400.

About Filo Mining

Filo Mining Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Chile and Argentina. Its flagship property is the Filo del Sol project, a copper, gold, and silver project located along the border of Region III, Chile and San Juan Province, Argentina.

