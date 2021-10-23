Financial Comparison: CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR)

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) and CCUR (OTCMKTS:CCUR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get CURO Group alerts:

This table compares CURO Group and CCUR’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CURO Group 19.21% 33.91% 4.33% CCUR -41.62% -3.22% -2.81%

This table compares CURO Group and CCUR’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CURO Group $847.40 million 0.91 $75.73 million $1.52 12.22 CCUR $5.87 million 4.29 $12.23 million N/A N/A

CURO Group has higher revenue and earnings than CCUR.

Risk and Volatility

CURO Group has a beta of 2.87, suggesting that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CCUR has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its share price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for CURO Group and CCUR, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CURO Group 0 0 2 0 3.00 CCUR 0 0 0 0 N/A

CURO Group currently has a consensus price target of $25.50, indicating a potential upside of 37.24%. Given CURO Group’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe CURO Group is more favorable than CCUR.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.4% of CURO Group shares are held by institutional investors. 52.2% of CURO Group shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of CCUR shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

CURO Group beats CCUR on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CURO Group

CURO Group Holdings Corp. is a consumer finance company, which engages in the provision of services and lending products for under banked consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The United States segment operates the Speedy Cash, Rapid Cash, and Avio Credit brands. The Canada segment provides installment loans through the online brand Lend Direct and also operates Cash Money. The company was founded by Douglas Rippel, Chadwick Faulkner, and Michael McKnight in 1997 and is headquartered in Wichita, KS.

About CCUR

CCUR Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of real estate business. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Advance Cash (MCA) and Real Estate Operations. The company was founded by James K. Sims in 1966 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Receive News & Ratings for CURO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CURO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.