First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 145,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 68,964 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $3,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Business Financial Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Business Financial Services during the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in First Business Financial Services by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in First Business Financial Services by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the 2nd quarter worth $213,000. 60.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FBIZ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Business Financial Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. TheStreet upgraded First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, First Business Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $28.94 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $246.97 million, a P/E ratio of 8.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.18. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.00 and a fifty-two week high of $29.42.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $27.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.60 million. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 22.83%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.55%.

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers treasury and investment management, commercial lending, equipment finance, retirement plans, trust and estate administration, private banking and asset-based lending.

